Football | HJK’s opponent raised the most talked about striker in the world – this is the star factory of a small town

Molde FK is a small giant of Norwegian football, and the favorite in the Champions League match against HJK.

Norwegian Molde FK has shown that a club from a small town can become the number one in a strong football country.

Molde will face Helsinki Football Club in the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday. It can be difficult to compare clubs when HJK is a giant in Finland, but Molde is just a small big club in Norwegian football.

With more than 660,000 inhabitants, Helsinki is about 20 times larger than the small town of Molde with 32,000 inhabitants on the shore of the Arctic Ocean.

There are fewer people in Molde than in Kerava, but the football culture is deep in the city.

“Incredibly great stadium surrounded by mountains and water,” says the head coach of the U21 national team Mika Lehkosuo says. He worked in Norway for three years and got to know the local football culture.

“Molde is known as a club with two team players who could play in the main league. They have a lot of really good players. This is not what is said, for example, about Bodö/Glimt, who leads the series.”

Molde may be small, but it’s also a star factory. One of the greats of Norwegian football Ole Gunnar Solskjaer grew up in Kristiansund, but built the beginning of his professional career in Molde.

Solskjær scored one of the most iconic goals of the Champions League as Manchester United toppled Bayern Munich in the 1999 final in Barcelona.

Molde won the first two of their five championships under Solskjær’s coaching in 2011 and 2012. He managed to switch his long playing career at Manchester United to the coaching side.

If Solskjær is a big name, it is Erling Haaland The most talked about soccer player in Europe this year.

Haaland also has a very solid Molde background. He moved from Bryne to the shore of the Arctic Ocean when he was only 16 years old. The first season was spent learning new things, but in the second he scored 12 goals in 25 matches.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland grew into a Norwegian star player while playing in Molde.

And Haaland had just turned 18 at the time. Molde received eight million euros from Haaland when the colossal attacker moved to Red Bull Salzburg.

“It’s great for the club that we’ve had guys like this play and they’ve been successful,” the head coach Erling Moe recently told The Irish Times.

“Part of the secret is that we are not the biggest city but we only have football here.”

Fashion has said that the club will do everything for the success of young players. And that’s when everything fell into place, when Haaland started to develop into one of the best goal scorers in the world.

Haaland’s course turned into an upswing in Borussia Dortmund, the likes of which you rarely see even in the stock markets. The pace continues unabated in Manchester City.

Lehkosuo says that money is one factor that attracts players to Molde.

“At least the club is not lagging behind. Success is another and it guarantees the European games, which are showcases for the players.”

“They have sales history and displays.”

Norwegian the national team is languishing in the lowlands compared to its 1990 glory, but the country’s football is on the rise.

Lehkosuo says that even according to the statistics, it brings good predictability to the Norwegian national team when the country’s 19-year-olds played in the EC semi-finals this summer and the U21 age group played in the EC final tournament.

“One big factor is that Norway invests nationwide in academy activities, and there are financial opportunities for that.”

Head coach Erling Moe, 53, is almost synonymous with Molde FK. He served as the second coach under Solskjær.

Moe is in his fifth season in the main role. The balance is two championships in 2019 and last fall.

Moe started at the club as an assistant coach no less than 16 years ago in 2007. Haaland and many other players who created their careers have passed through his hands.

Erling Moe has been coaching for a long time and successfully.

HJK builds its large domestic budget partly through player sales. The club uses the same formula as Molde.

Norway’s football market is only so much bigger than Finland’s that the money in the fjord country moves in thicker pinks.

Last winter, Molde received 12 million euros after being sold David Datro Fofana To Chelsea, from where Fofana’s journey continued this summer to Union Berlin.

In the buying market, the club remained moderate, but maintained its playing level quite well. After a slow start to the season, Molde is rolling and has risen to third in the Eliteserien.

Striker Bet Berisha came from Hammarby for three million and an attacking midfielder Kristian Eriksen from HamKam with 1.5 million.

“We are a club that needs to sell players so that the accounts remain level. You could call this our economic model,” Moe told The Irish Times.

HJK’s way can be described as similar to Molde’s, but the money is just smaller.

The prestigious football site Transfermarkt rates Molde’s current value at 25.8 million euros. HJK’s calculated value remains a fraction, at 6.1 million euros.

The preliminary settings of the match pair go more or less in the same ratio.

HJK and Molde FK will meet at the Bolt Arena in the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League on Tuesday at 19:00.