Football | HJK’s Japanese star shared a video about Töölö – viewed almost a million times

Football|Atomu Tanaka shows with his recent video that there is still skill.

HJK’s Japanese star Atom Tanaka has been left with a rather small responsibility this season, but the man’s popularity on social media is strong.

Tanaka often publishes different trick videos, but Thursday’s trick has attracted an exceptional amount of interest.

The 36-year-old midfielder shows his shooting accuracy at the Töölö Stadium – and specifically from outside the field.

Tanaka is in the corridor behind the main grandstand. He first elegantly bounces the ball in the air and then shoots it from an open passage towards the field.

The ball curves gracefully onto the field and the curl kicked on the outside edge takes the ball elegantly into the goal.

“Yes! Let’s go to Osaka!” Tanaka says at the end of the video, referring to the 2025 World Expo, one of the host cities of which is Osaka in Japan.

In summer Tanaka gained a lot of attention after posting a video of the mess left behind by his teammates on the sidelines, in the locker room and in the gym.

“If you don’t know how to clean your camo or put back the things you used, a team like this can’t win. I will continue to relay this information directly,” Tanaka wrote in Japanese alongside the video.