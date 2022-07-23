Football | HJK’s Hoskonen scored the winning goal again: “The previous one also came from the back post”

HJK beat Ilves in Tampere 2–1.

Tampere

A top Arttu Hoskonen scored the winning goal in the second consecutive HJK football league match, when the league runner-up defeated Ilves 2–1 (0–1) at the Ratina stadium on Saturday.

“This was a really big win, because we came from behind and we are in a match rush. My goals seem to come in bunches and are a bit of the same type, the previous one also came from the back post,” Hoskonen said.

Hoskonen, 25, was one of three players to start last Wednesday against Plzen and the only one among the outfield players to play full minutes in both.

“He is physically strong and has the potential to improve,” praised the HJK coach Toni Koskela.

Ilves has not beaten HJK in Ratina since the beginning of July 1992. After Ilves came back to the league for the 2015 season, it has beaten HJK three times at the Tammela stadium, where the team will return for the 2024 season.

Two of the victories came with 1-0 goals in a sold-out stadium, the same situation was on Saturday in front of 3,453 spectators in the 70th minute.

“In Tammela, the audience is closer, so the atmosphere and encouragement have a greater effect. Today we played well for an hour, then after HJK’s substitutions and in the lead situation, it was too much to defend”, analyzed Ilves’ coach Toni Kallio.