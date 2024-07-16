Football | HJK’s hero sad after the euro disaster – “Let’s give the guy a goal”

Football|Toni Korkeakunnas believed that the sun would rise the next day as well.

HJK’s taival in the Champions League ended on Tuesday evening for the first qualifying round. With the 1-1 draw seen in Töölö on Tuesday night, Lithuanian FK Panevėžys advanced to the second qualifying round with 4-1 on aggregate.

HJK’s experienced defender Joona Toivio was a disappointed man when the battle stopped. Toivio, who came to the field for the second half, saw that the pressure was on Panevėžys’ good defense and that the club simply could not create enough scoring chances.

“However, we were ready and believed that this would turn around,” Toivio said.

“The hill was big enough right from the start. Then when you give the guy one more goal, it grew even more”, lamented the defender.

The 36-year-old topper was referring to Panevėžys’ 1-1 equalizing goal, which came at the end of the opening half. Defender of HJK Michael Boamah gave a long cross towards the left wing. Lithuanians Ernestas Veliulis intercepted Boamah’s pass and rushed to score.

After the final whistle, HJK gathered in front of the supporters in the end stand of the Bolt arena. Toivio broke down the content of the long exchange a little.

“Mostly I thanked you for the support in this match and throughout the season. I also hoped that they would be able to support us in the future as well”.

The head coach Toni Korkeakunnas directly admitted that the result was disappointing. However, the 56-year-old fighter pilot was of the opinion that falling out of the Champions League is not the end.

“Of course, the disappointment is huge, and you can’t turn black into white. Life is full of ups and downs. Now we are down,” Korkeakunnas said at the beginning of the press conference.

Korkeakunnas said that he held the match feedback exceptionally immediately after the match.

“We are starting to look straight ahead from here. We still have a chance to make it. As far as I understand, the sun will rise tomorrow as well,” the pilot said, referring to the Conference League, where HJK’s Euro contract continues.

HJK’s season continues on Saturday in the Veikkausliiga with a home match against Valkeakoski Haka.