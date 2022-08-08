Football | HJK’s goalkeeper gifted a free goal to the opponent in the National League – he had an adventure in the midfield when the goal was scored

Annika Laihanen’s gross error in judgment led to the breaking of HJK’s 400-minute clean streak, but it did not take away the victory from the team. PK-35 Vantaa fell with a score of 3–1.

8.8. 22:26

PK-35 Vantaa–HJK 1–3 (1–2)

HJK wedged second place in the women’s national football league, when it beat second-placed PK-35 Vantaa away 3–1.

The series is led by KuPS, which is ten points ahead of HJK. However, the people from Helsinki have played one match less.

HJK captain Mimmi Nurmela told STT the keys to winning the match.

“We went all out in both pits – we handled the situations until the end”, Nurmela summed up.

The first half hour turned into purgatory for the goalkeepers. The people of Vantaa Irea Virtanen Espejo had to surrender bitterly twice. In the leading goals scored by the club, he was the first to make a save, but the guests took advantage of the loose balls.

PK-35 to Vantaa The 1-1 tie, on the other hand, was guaranteed to annoy HJK’s goalkeeper Annika from Laiha. Karolina Autio surprised Laihanen with a hanging ball from 30 meters away, when the goalkeeper had gone on an adventure far from his own goal.

An excellent foreplay was provided by a hard kick from a distance with a vertical pass from his own defense area Netta Koso.

With the goal, HJK’s clean streak that lasted more than 400 minutes was broken.

Koso’s long-range shot in the 34th minute hit the top bar of HJK’s goal. Finally, the Club Jenna Topra sealed the visitors’ 3–1 win from close range.

“Great setting. Game by game, let’s go hunting for KuPS. We have nothing to lose,” HJK’s Nurmela enthused at the end of the regular season, while waiting for the upper secondary series.