Football | HJK’s future head coach appreciates hard work: “The team has to run a lot”

Sibila said she is excited to join a club with a winning mentality.

14.11. 14:37 | Updated 14.11. 19:29

The betting league On Tuesday, the reigning champion team HJK introduced their Spanish head coach for the next season to the media for the first time Ferran Sibilan35. The CEO of HJK ​​oy told about Sibila’s selection at the same event Aki Riihilahti and sports director Vesa Mäki.

Riihilahti and Mäki have talked a lot about the fact that HJK needs to take the next step in order to do better in European competitions.

Sibila said she has accepted the challenge that has been set for her.

“We want to be the dominant team in the Veikkausliiga, which is of course difficult in Europe. We need to find a style that can help us win the league and take the next step in the European cup competitions,” said Sibila.

“My vision is that in order to achieve that, the team has to run a lot. In Europe, of course, we are not the team with the most talented players. We have to have a good practice culture.”

Sibyl described a little more what would be the main elements in his team’s style of play.

“At the same time, when we have this kind of running attitude, we have to be good at ball control. We have to move the ball to move the opposition and create spaces to attack. We also have to be really good in the opponent’s penalty area.”

“We have to be a team that runs, presses the opponent, can counterattack with running power and can attack vertically in addition to controlling the ball.”

As a head coach, Sibila is a completely unwatchable card. He has previously worked as an assistant coach for Swedish coaches in the Swedish Allsvenskan GIF Sundsvall and IFK Göteborg, as well as in the English Championship’s Barnsley. His latest job is the position of Malmö FF’s development coach, which will continue for another month. The work at HJK with the team really starts in January.

“I think I have a lot of experience as a head coach, even though I don’t have the experience of being a head coach in professional football. I have prepared myself for the position I am in now,” said Sibila.

Sibila said she knows she has joined a club that wins all the time.

“It’s fantastic to be in a club with a winning mentality. I feel grateful to be here,” said Sibila.

HJK is somewhat familiar to Sibila from before, because as the development coach responsible for Malmö’s loan players, he visited HJK last year. He says he already knows some of the players, and now he has started watching HJK’s games more closely.

“I have tried to analyze the players’ abilities to understand in which roles they could perform well.”

At Sibila’s presentation, Aki Riihilahti emphasized how important the selection of the head coach is for the club. According to him, the direction in which the club will go is chosen with the selection of the head coach.

Riihilahti told about how the process was started at HJK in November of last year Toni Koskelan about choosing a successor, when Koskela was about to start his last year as HJK’s head coach.

The process included mapping possible head coach candidates, data analysis inside and outside the club, game analyzes and candidate interviews. According to Riihilahti, HJK interviewed ten candidates.

“In the end, we unanimously came to the conclusion that Ferran Sibila meets the things we were looking for,” Riihilahti concluded his introduction.

According to Riihilahti, Sibila will help the club take the next step in development.

“What do we want to change? We especially want to improve our international competitiveness. That’s the next step. At the same time, we believe that steps must be taken on the player development side that correspond to the identity and line of our entire club,” said Riihilahti.

Sibyl said that he also received offers from Sweden for head coach positions. Last year he had one offer from the main league Allsvenskan and three from the second league level, Superettan. This year, he received another offer from Allsvenskan around the same time that HJK presented him with their offer.

“The key thing for a soccer coach is learning. You can’t implement everything you’ve learned in one team, you have to find out what things can be applied. We have to figure that out here too.”