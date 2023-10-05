Thursday, October 5, 2023
October 5, 2023
Football | HJK’s European games continue, Huuhkajie’s defender plays in the opponent’s ranks – HS follows

HJK and Aberdeen lost their first matches.

Helsinki The soccer club will play its second match in the first group of the Conference League on Thursday evening. Opposite is the Scottish Aberdeen.

HS will follow the match starting at 22:00 in the following below this article.

Both teams lost their first game. HJK had to admit that Paok was better in the match played in Helsinki, and Aberdeen lost away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

HJK released their starting line-up just over an hour before the match.

