According to Larne FC, there are many excellent restaurants and bars in Helsinki.

Football Northern Ireland champion Larne FC, who qualified for the Champions League qualifiers for the first time in their club history, will face HJK on Wednesday in Helsinki.

A club founded in 1889 published by a travel guide to Helsinki for his supporters. The guide gives thirsty football fans a good overview of the city.

“Helsinki is described as a friendly and lively place to visit, with many excellent restaurants and bars,” the guide says.

“The city has a well-known craft beer scene. One of the best [ravintoloista]Five Pennies, is a short walk from the Bolt Arena.”

in Helsinki for supporters who are staying, Larne FC recommends the Olympic Stadium tower as a place to visit. An archipelago cruise off Helsinki also gets a recommendation.

Having won their first Northern Ireland championship last season, Larne FC is already playing European games for the third consecutive summer.

In the second summer, the team reached the third qualifying round of the Conference League. Last year, the European games were already over in the first round of the Conference League.