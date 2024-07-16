Football | HJK’s Euro-humiliation got its seal – the Lithuanian opponent bored Kir right from the start

Football|HJK’s Euro sky continues in the Conference League.

Three the distance behind the goal was too much for HJK.

The second leg between the club and Lithuanian FK Panevėžys ended in a 1–1 draw. Panevėžys, who won the first leg 3–0 at home, advanced to the second qualifying round of the Champions League with 4–1 on aggregate. HJK’s Euro sky continues in the Conference League.

I’m working on Tuesday night, the spirit of the game was clear. The head coach Toni Korkeakunnas had made no less than five changes to HJK’s starting line-up from the first leg. Among other things, the top couple Joona Toivio–Diogo Tomas was allowed to make room To Aapo Halmee and To Michael Boamah.

The critical contribution of the match was visible. HJK fell into mistakes and the team’s offensive play did not seem to open up in the first half of the match. With 15 minutes left on the clock, an experienced British referee Craig Pawson had time to show the blue and whites a yellow card twice already.

Pawson, who has whistled in the Premier League since 2013, gave a total of four warnings in the match.

Panevėžys’ goal to keep HJK’s goal taps blocked was visible, as the Lithuanian team avoided risks by cultivating long balls and defended closely, causing the Club great difficulties in breaking into Panevėžys’ defensive third. HJK was able to shoot for the first time Emil Tîmburin guarded towards the goal in the 19th minute of the game, but Topi Keskinen the bet went through the opponent into the stands.

“Pass now, goddammit”, could be heard from the stands, when Panevėžys had once again blocked the Helsinki team’s passing directions.

The opening goal came from the Klub’s counterattack. Santeri Hostikka boldly challenged the defender, and turned a perfectly accurate cross into the box Lee to Erwin. The 30-year-old Scottish striker headed the ball into the goal, while Tîmburi stood powerless in place.

The Lithuanian team answered right in the first half, when Ernestas Veliulis intercepted Michael Boamah’s long cross and ran towards the goal. Halme and Boamah didn’t manage to stop Veliulis, but the Lithuanian player definitely put the ball past the goalkeeper Jesse Ostin and increased the Klub’s back distance to three goals again.

In particular, defenders Aapo Halme and Michael Boamah had a lot of trouble opening the game. Boamah was able to get out of the way of Joona Toivio already after the opening half.

Korkeakunnas used three substitutions when entering the second half, as in addition to Boamah, the attacker left the field Kai Meriluoto and defender Brooklyn Lyons-Foster. They were replaced Luke Plange and Miska Ylitolva. Head coach of Panevezys Stijn Vreven on the other hand, made their first player changes only at the 65th minute.

in the 55th minute of the game The club had to make already the fourth change by Lucas Lingman injured. Lingman was replaced by an Estonian Kevor Palumets.

In the second half, HJK managed to create a small threat, but the real Kirin Panevėžys was able to freeze it. The Lithuanians had a chance to take the lead in the 73rd minute, but Öst’s double save kept the match tied.

There were no additional goals, so a draw was enough to take Panevėžys to the next round. When Pawson blew the whistle to end the match, there were boos for the home team in the Bolt arena.

HJK’s season continues on Saturday in the Veikkausliiga, when they face Valkeakoski Haka on their home field.