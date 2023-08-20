Football | HJK’s Bojan Radulovic scored a hat trick in 11 minutes – Joel Pohjanpalo still has the record

Radulovic came on the field as a substitute and quickly scored three goals.

Helsinki After an hour of play, the football club was down by a goal against Turku Inter, but Bojan Radulovic turned the match into a 3–1 away win for HJK in a few minutes. The Spanish striker entered the field in the 57th minute and completed his first goal after only five minutes.

A couple of minutes later, Radulovic scored a penalty kick, and four minutes later the hat-trick was already complete. The six-minute hat trick captured Radulovic’s top spot in the men’s soccer league goal exchange. The man now has a total of 14 hits.

However, the quick hat trick will not remain in the record books, because in 2012 Joel Pohjanpalo flashed the ball three times into IFK Mariehamn’s goal in less than three minutes.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult away game, so I’m really happy with the win after Thursday’s big disappointment,” the head coach of HJK ​​was happy Toni Korkeakunnas.

On Thursday, HJK was eliminated from the Europa League games when the team lost to Azerbaijan’s Qarabag. Helsinki’s European games continue further down the ladder in the Conference League qualifying round against Romania’s Farul Constanta.

Home loss dimmed Inter’s chances for the upper final series. The people of Turku still have three games left in the regular season, and the gap to the sixth-placed Honka is four points.

“It’s a sad loss, because every point is really important at the moment. We were able to create good chances in the opening period, but unfortunately the finish was not successful. In the second period, our weak defense allowed HJK to win,” summed up Inter’s head coach Jarkko Wiss.