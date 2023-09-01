Football | HJK’s bad lottery luck was also noticed on stage – “Even the lottery guys laughed”

Aki Riihilahti watched the Conference League group draw in the Grimaldi Forum in the front row.

Monaco

Dame Fortune didn’t smile for HJK in the group draws of the European Conference League in Monaco on Friday. This was also revealed by the master of ceremonies of the draw, UEFA’s deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti – still in the middle of the draw!

When the group opponents from Helsinki were confirmed, Marchetti directed his eyes to the CEO of HJK, who was sitting in the front row of the hall Aki to Riihilahti and laughed. Not exceptionally visible, but clearly.

In TV pictures, the situation went almost unnoticed, but the message reached Riihilahti.

Marchetti and Riihilahti have gotten to know each other very well over the years in different positions at UEFA, and the Italian knew what kind of group and what kind of teams Riihilahti would have liked.

“Even the lottery guys laughed. They knew it didn’t go quite as well as I might have hoped,” Riihilahti said after the event and laughed himself.

He took Marchetti’s attention completely with humor, as a matter-of-fact “receipt” of a good friend.

Giorgio Marchetti (left) at the Europa League group draw on Friday in Monaco. Next to him is former futsal star Stephane Mbia.

for HJK German Eintracht Frankfurt, Greek Paok and Scottish Aberdeen were drawn as the first group opponents of the Conference League.

HJK’s ball was lifted from the bowl by an ex-star, the Greek European champion Traianos Dellas.

Dellas, who seemed to be a topper, was quite an impressive figure also in the draw, which he probably helped with.

When Dellas got hold of the slip with HJK’s name on it, he said: Helsinki.

The people of Helsinki have no reason to sell their country. Opponents are tough, but they are also well-known or at least known in Finland. Another likely option would have been a relatively unknown but still extremely tough bunch of opponents for the Finns.

Riihlahti followed the draw in relative calm in the main hall of the Grimaldi Forum. He smiled a lot during the draw, and his smile didn’t stop even after the draw result was confirmed.

A small talk started right away with the neighbors. Many people commented on the draw for Finns. However, there was no looking down.

Riihilahti went through the draw for Sanoma right after the event in front of the hall’s stage. He said he wasn’t excited about the opportunity at all.

“You can always hope that it would have gone some way, but it is what it is. Thinking ahead, our group is probably one of the toughest in the competition,” Riihilahti said.

He before the draw, I was hoping for suitable opponents not only in terms of gameplay but also in terms of travel. Geographically, perhaps the most difficult trips were spared.

“It’s really important to us that the trips don’t suck all the juices out of the team. In practice, we play at a Thursday-Sunday pace, and there is a tough battle for the Veikkausliiga championship,” said Riihilahti.

According to a preliminary assessment, HJK travels to its away games in Scotland and Greece on chartered flights, Frankfurt falls perfectly within the scope of scheduled flights.

Riihilahti said that he fully understands the enthusiasm of the players and fans for the upcoming European Games, but reminded him of the most important thing.

“The Finnish championship is more important than this group. It is HJK’s mission to be number one in Finland. There shouldn’t be any compromise on that.”

Riihilahti emphasizes that HJK will not even go to the Eurocourts to bow down, despite the difficulty of the group.

“Eintracht Frankfurt is of course damn tough, against Aberdeen and Paok we have a clear chance.”

The first round of the group stage will be played on September 21, and the sixth, or last, on December 14. The two best teams in the group advance to the next round.

Aki Riihilahti at HJK’s championship party last fall.

Match schedule will be announced later. HJK is trying to agree on the start times of its home matches so that there are no home matches starting at ten in the evening.

Surviving the group stage of the Eurocup brings a juicy cash pot from UEFA to HJK’s coffers. According to Riihilahti, there is no intention of extracting everything from the supporters.

“Support is important to us. We want to get as many spectators as possible and offer great events. Ticket prices will be kept reasonable,” the CEO promised.

In practice, this means that the prices of admission tickets should not differ much from the price of Veikkausliiga matches. The cheapest euro ticket packages for all three home matches in the group reportedly cost only 50 euros.

The people of Helsinki will most likely sell out at the end of their home games in the Conference League.

HJK will play its next match on Sunday, when it will face KuPS on its home field in the top match of the Veikkausliiga.

“We have had a happy trend. For example, the KuPS game will probably sell out,” said Riihilahti.

The club is busy in the fall, but it doesn’t go out on the field unprepared.

“The team is built in such a way that we can play two competitions,” said Riihilahti.