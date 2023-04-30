Football | HJK’s Atomu Tanaka got tired of being executed and published a telling social media video

Atomu Tanaka was hot for Haka’s players.

HJK continued his successful early season in the Veikkausliiga on Saturday. It defeated Haka in Helsinki 2–0. Power forwards were responsible for the goals Bojan Radulovic and Kai Meriluoto.

A member of HJK’s star guard Atom Tanaka was not in the best possible mood after the match. The normally smiling 35-year-old Japanese artist posted two videos on Twitter of situations where he was treated badly.

The connecting factor for both situations was that Tanaka was executed without the ball outside of the situation, and the jury did not react to the situations at all.

“Is this rugby or American football,” Tanaka updated in the caption.

In the first one The video published by Tanaka shows a situation where HJK attacks and Tanaka runs in the second wave in the midfield towards the penalty area. Hakan Ryan Mahuta runs to catch Tanaka and knocks him from the dead corner with great force to the surface of the field.

Referee Joni Hyytä runs close to players in a situation but does not react to contact.

The second video shows perhaps an even more questionable situation. Tanaka is again far from the ball. Hakan Stávros Zarokóstas runs after him and appears to stomp Tanaka on the ankle.

“What about this situation”, Tanaka began as an accompanying text.

Hyytia was also nearby at the time of this incident, but his attention was elsewhere.

Tanaka was able to play to the end of the match despite the bumps.

The Japanese is already in the seventh season of his career at HJK. On his first visit in 2015–17, he was one of the biggest stars in the Veikkausliiga. Tanaka returned in 2020 and has continued to be an important link, but in a smaller role.