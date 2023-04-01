Football | HJK won the National Cup through dramatic stages

HJK celebrated the Cup victory after the penalty shootout.

HJK defeated KuPS in the final match of the National Cup on Saturday after a penalty shootout with a score of 6–5. The actual playing time ended 1–1.

For a long time it seemed that the people of Kuopio were celebrating in the final played in Kuopio, but it turned out otherwise.

KuPS took the lead in the match after half an hour in the opening half Maja Göthbergin with a hit, but HJK still managed to level the match in the 90th minute of the game Ria Karjalainen by hitting In the end, HJK celebrated the Cup victory after a penalty shootout.

National cup was organized for the first time. A total of ten teams participated in it, consisting of teams from the National League and the Women’s First Division.

Head coach of HJK Arttu Heinonen sees the National Cup as a good preparatory tournament for the series season.

“At least this was really good for us considering the beginning of the series season. We got against a lot of league gangs. I feel this is really important. In a certain way, the quality of our opponents rose all the time. In the finals, KuPS was also played away from home. This was a really educational gig”, Heinonen stated.

According to Heinonen, the current format of the National Cup can still be developed. This year, the major league teams were not forced to participate in the tournament, and not everyone was seen there either.

“I wish maybe for next year, that the obligation to participate in this would be added to the license for league clubs and Ykkönen clubs. That way we can develop this and quality games for everyone,” Heinonen continued.

The national league starts in two weeks. KuPS starts the season as the reigning champion, and HJK, on ​​the other hand, grabbed the silver medals last year. The goal of the people of Helsinki for the coming season is clear.

“Basically, I expect even games. I look forward to raising the level of Finnish women together. This will be a diamond season, and of course we want to win the Finnish championship. It’s quite clear. We want to go back to Europe”, Heinonen concluded.