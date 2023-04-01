Football | HJK won the league cup and caused AC Oulu’s first loss of the season

HJK’s previous league cup victory came in 2015.

HJK beat AC Oulu 2–1 in the final match of the football league cup in Helsinki on Saturday.

All the goals of the match were scored in the last ten minutes. Away team Onni Suutari was able to narrow down the Club with his 1–2 hit Atomu Tanaka and by Maksim Styopin broke his neck in the 89th minute from the aftermath of a corner kick.

“A tight match. We had good periods and then weaker periods. In the end, there was some bad luck, but this is football”, AC Oulu’s goalkeeper Calum Ward your picture.

In the opening period, HJK was slowly in control, but Ward never had to stretch for a save.

On the other in the episode it became clear why AC Oulu hadn’t lost even once this season. The team from Oulu, which captured the place in the final match with numerous draws and decisive victories, defended unitedly and quite closely.

“We have really played well. And maybe it’s a good thing that this first loss came at the beginning of the regular season,” AC Oulun Ward said.

His club history HJK, who played in the ninth league cup final, only now won the title for the first time on their home field.

HJK’s previous league cup victories are from the years 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998 and 2015. There is no guarantee of success in the period preparing for the perfect match, as the Club also reached the SM gold only in 1997.

“Leaved room for improvement”, HJK coach Toni Koskela your mirror for next week’s league opening.

“We started the match well. Then the game evened out. The beginning of the second period was very modest for us”, Koskela enthused.

“We improved towards the end and scored a couple of great goals,” Koskela continued.

He admitted that, despite the achievement, there is enough to shake.

“Even though the field was dry, it was difficult to keep up with the ball. Of course, it makes it difficult to break the low block,” Koskela punted.

The audience was quite large, up to 1,512 spectators. The late arrival of spectators caused queues of hundreds of meters even after the start of the game.