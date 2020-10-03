Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football HJK won the Finnish Football Cup, Roope Riski scored two goals

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 3, 2020
in World
0

HJK defeated Inter in the final.

Helsinki The football club has won the Finnish Football Cup. In Saturday’s final, HJK defeated Turku’s Inter by 2-0 (1-0). The final was played in Turku.

HJK scored both goals Roope Risk. Riski scored from the penalty spot in the first half. He hit a second hit in the 54th minute.

At the same time, HJK secured its place in next season’s European games. The winner of the Finnish Cup will qualify for the Europa League. The place can be clarified for the Champions League qualifiers if HJK ​​manages to win the Finnish championship later in the autumn.

HJK has won the Finnish Cup 14 times. The previous profit was for 2017.

Men’s Finnish Cup final:

Inter-HJK 0-2 (0-1)

3. Roope Risk 0–1, 54. Roope Risk 0–2.

Inter: Henrik Moisander; Rick Ketting, Arttu Hoskonen (v), Martti Haukioja (v. 63. Noah Nurmi), Jesper Engström (63. Matias Ojala), Aleksi Paananen (75. Anthony Annan, v), Alvaro Muniz (77. Elias Mastokangas), Connor Ruane, Taiki Kagayama (62. Benjamin Källman), Timo Furuholm, Filip Valencic.

HJK: Antonio Reguero; Nikolai Alho, Miro Tenho, Valtteri Moren (11. Daniel O’Shaughnessy), Luis Carlos Murillo, Lucas Lingman, Bubacar Djalo (v. 46 Markus Halsti), Rasmus Schüller (v), Riku Riski (v), Roope Riski ( 77. Tim Väyrynen), Atomu Tanaka (85. David Browne).

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Lightweight Chinese tanks will not be able to stand in front of 'Bhishma' tank, will protect the country in -40 degrees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In