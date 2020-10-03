Football HJK won the Finnish Football Cup, Roope Riski scored two goals

HJK defeated Inter in the final.

Helsinki The football club has won the Finnish Football Cup. In Saturday’s final, HJK defeated Turku’s Inter by 2-0 (1-0). The final was played in Turku.

HJK scored both goals Roope Risk. Riski scored from the penalty spot in the first half. He hit a second hit in the 54th minute.

At the same time, HJK secured its place in next season’s European games. The winner of the Finnish Cup will qualify for the Europa League. The place can be clarified for the Champions League qualifiers if HJK ​​manages to win the Finnish championship later in the autumn.

HJK has won the Finnish Cup 14 times. The previous profit was for 2017.

Men’s Finnish Cup final:

Inter-HJK 0-2 (0-1)

3. Roope Risk 0–1, 54. Roope Risk 0–2.

Inter: Henrik Moisander; Rick Ketting, Arttu Hoskonen (v), Martti Haukioja (v. 63. Noah Nurmi), Jesper Engström (63. Matias Ojala), Aleksi Paananen (75. Anthony Annan, v), Alvaro Muniz (77. Elias Mastokangas), Connor Ruane, Taiki Kagayama (62. Benjamin Källman), Timo Furuholm, Filip Valencic.

HJK: Antonio Reguero; Nikolai Alho, Miro Tenho, Valtteri Moren (11. Daniel O’Shaughnessy), Luis Carlos Murillo, Lucas Lingman, Bubacar Djalo (v. 46 Markus Halsti), Rasmus Schüller (v), Riku Riski (v), Roope Riski ( 77. Tim Väyrynen), Atomu Tanaka (85. David Browne).