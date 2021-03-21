Football HJK washed the winger from New Zealand

Helsinki The football club has recruited a 22-year-old New Zealand winger to its league team Logan Rogerson.

On Sunday, HJK announced a 2021-year contract with a two-year option.

Rogerson is bred by Wanderers SC and Wellinton Phoenix and a player for New Zealand youth national teams.

He comes to the Club from Auckland City FC, which he has represented since 2019. Prior to that, he represented the German FC Carl Zeiss Jena, who plays in the 3rd Bundesliga, for a couple of years.

“Is a long way from New Zealand to Helsinki, but I am very glad that I am here in this beautiful city. HJK is a successful club with a great history. I’m going to do my best to win more trophies, ”Rogerson said in a HJK press release.

According to HJK, Rogerson was found with the club’s scouts “thorough background work based on game data”.

“Logan is a running and technically skilled side player who brings breadth to the dock department. He comes to us from a different operating environment, so of course we have to give time to adapt, ”HJK’s Director of Sports and Development Miika Takkula said in a press release.