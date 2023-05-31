Football | HJK was eliminated in the Finnish Cup, HIFK unexpectedly qualified for the next round

In the Finnish Cup, the fifth round matches were played on Tuesday.

Football There were a couple of surprises in the Finnish Cup when the fifth round matches started on Tuesday.

The reigning Finnish champion HJK was eliminated from the continuation, when Honka won the penalty shootout 2–4.

Kai Meriluoto took HJK into the lead in the 23rd minute, and Espoo equalized Lucas Kaufmann in the 60th minute. They failed in the penalty shootout from HJK Liam Moller and Anthony Olusanya.

A bigger surprise was seen when HIFK, playing in the First Division, defeated FC Lahti, which was second last in the Veikkausliiga, with a score of 1–0.

Other players on Tuesday were Inter and VPS.