Football HJK Veikkausliiga climbed to the top alongside KuPS: “I’m really satisfied with my performance”

Honka knocked IFK Mariehamn in Espoo in front of the smallest audience of the season.

HJK defeated SJK 2–1 (1–1) in the away team and rose back to the top of the Veikkausliiga football. HJK is now on par with KuPS.

Both teams in the top two have 41 series points, but the people of Helsinki are ahead due to their better goal difference.

The hero of HJK’s Seinäjoki trip became a Japanese winger Atomu Tanaka, struck a 30 meter free kick home 70 minutes into the match. 1 – 2 for the home team.

The ex-SJK player was in charge of the opening goal Roope Risk, who hit 13th in the league season. SJK’s only one uploaded Emmanuel Ledesma.

“We had practiced this lineup just because maajoukkuekomennusten once, so I’m really satisfied with my performance,” rejoiced HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela.

SJK has not won HJK in a league match for five years. The Club was last overthrown by the Club in September 2015.

“I don’t know why HJK is such a troll for us. It shouldn’t be. Our game crashed in the second half into one weak period, during which HJK hit the winning goal, ”annoyed the SJK pilot Jani Honkavaara.

Espoo resident After four consecutive unbeaten matches, Honka got on the right track and defeated IFK Mariehamn 1-0 in his home game on Thursday night.

The only goal of the match was finished Konsta Rasimus, who slammed the ball into the goal from the corner kick during the opening period. The hit was the first of the topper’s season.

“It tastes good especially when we won with it. If we get ten corner kicks, then at least some goal scoring point needs to be built, ”Rasimus said.

Honka dominated the match and created plenty of goals Macoumba Kandjin, Borjas Martinin and Demba Savagen under.

IFK Mariehamn goalkeeper Oskari Forsman stretched to a few high defenses and kept his team involved in the game.

“It’s my job. Those fights have to be done to get points. Unfortunately, the goal came. It was take-off reaction, ”Forsman opened the situation, where Rasimus’ butt changed direction from IFK Mariehamn’s player.

The crowd for the match was reported to be only 517, which is the bottom of the league.

HIFK, the third team in the Helsinki metropolitan area, suffered a 1-2 home loss to Ilves on his 123rd birthday.

FC Lahti fired a 4-0 away win at the Rovaniemi Ball Club on Thursday. With the loss, RoPS became more and more anchored at the base of the series.

The visitors’ central defense should have had no trouble clearing the pass to France, but the AFC player managed to shrug them off and fired a low shot past the keeper to give his team the lead Dimitry Imbongo.

The scorer was FC Lahti. Away team midfielder Jasin-Amin Assehnounin from the shot, the ball went online through a RoPS player.

Zeqiri made it 3 – 0 for FC Lahti Arttu Auranen 4-0 in the 90th minute.

Round in the top match, Inter received a credit last autumn for their losing game against KuPS in the league championship.

The home team Inter, which won silver last season, won a 2–0 victory in champion KuPS in Turku.

Inter’s goals scored after 22 minutes Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan and 65 minutes Ruane Connor.

Inter’s victory meant that HJK was in pain in the league alongside KuPS with even points at the top of the series. Series three Inter is seven points away from the top two.