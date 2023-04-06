Football | HJK used his position effectively – Topi Keskinen immediately impressed in his league debut

The Veikkausliiga started with a round of six matches. FC Honka, who sold their striker after last season, was toothless against HJK in the league opener.

HJK–Honka 2–0

From Mikkeli a young winger from HJK from home Top Middle, 20, showed in the opening round of the Veikkausliiga that he is worth all the hype. Keskinen succeeded in giving a goal assist in the league for the first time in his league debut.

In the opening half, youth and experience collided when Topi Keskinen, who made his league debut, passed to HJK’s oldest player To Atomu Tanaka35, the opening goal of the match.

Started as a left winger for HJK Anthony Olusanya had to be replaced due to an injury in the 19th minute, and Topi Keskinen, who replaced him, only needed twenty minutes to fulfill his task.

“I don’t knew how to wait for me to get to the field about that early. I warmed up for a couple of minutes and then I started to press,” Keskinen said.

In the 38th minute, Keskinen, 19, passed a couple of Honga players on the left side and passed the ball in front of the goal. Striker Kai Meriluoto would miss the ball first, but Tanaka, running into the situation from behind, shot the ball into the back corner of the goal.

“Yugi [Jukka Raitala] got to play well for me on the wing. The package gave surprisingly a lot of space. It’s just a wide open and the ball into the goal. We’ve done that a lot. Now I got a little lucky when Kaitsu missed the ball.”

Spring during Keskinen dazzled in the league cup when he scored four goals in one match against Lahti. In that match, he became the first HJK player to score more than three goals in one match in over 33 years. The previous one was Kimmo Tarkkio.

Keskinen flashed for the first time in March of last year in the European under-19 qualifying tournament, when he scored a goal against Belgium.

It’s no wonder that several league clubs auctioned him after last season. Keskinen previously played in Mikkeli in MP’s shirt and was allowed to develop there in peace for a couple of seasons.

How does it feel to play instead of Mikkeli in front of 6,000 spectators in Helsinki?

“Good, of course. I don’t think about the fact that if I make a mistake, all 6,000 people will scream.”

“The first goal is to play as much as possible and then get power points. Nothing more than that. I have adapted surprisingly well. The first weeks I got a little hot in training, when I was perhaps not as good as I could have been.”

Head coach of HJK Toni Koskela praised the league debutant.

“It was a really strong debut. He can defend big spaces and is dangerous going forward. I hope he continues in the same way,” Koskela said of Keski.

Finishing points by the way, were on the cards in the opening period, when both teams eliminated the opponent’s attacks well. In the extra time of the opening half, Keskinen tried again to pass the goal to Tanaka, but he headed wide of the goal. Tanaka once passed to Meriluoto’s penalty area, but Honga’s Jykevä toppari Aldayr Hernandez stopped Meriluoto.

Honga midfielder Jerry Voutilainen arranged the guests’ best goal chance in the opening period, but HJK’s right wing pack Try Soiri your block Edmund Arko-Mensahin shot.

At the beginning of the second period, HJK’s second goal seemed like the decisive goal of the match. In the 54th minute, HJK’s attacker Bojan Radulovic went out in front of the goalkeeper cunningly in a corner situation, and Kevin Jansen lost his guard. Jukka Raitala gave a corner kick in the right place, and Radulovic headed the ball into the back corner.

Honga’s game showed the fact that two excellent forwards left the team after last season. Honka first traded last season’s power player Rui Modesto to AIK and just under the season another good scorer, Agon Sadiku to Rosenborg.

Honka filled the gap by reacquiring his old player Juan Alegria From Glasgow Rangers. Alegria entered the field in the 63rd minute.

HJK’s material superiority was told by the fact that HJK changed three national team-level players onto the field after that: Perparim Hetemaj’n, by Lucas Lingman and Santeri Hostikan. They came with their experience to calm the game.

“We have a big ring. A lot of good young players at a good age and then almost retired players. A good combination. It was important to start with a win,” Hetemaj said.

The matter was fixed at 23:30. Atomu Tanaka’s age had previously been incorrectly stated as 37 years in the story.