Football | HJK took their chance in Oulu and rose to the top of the Veikkausliiga

HJK now leads Kuopio Palloseura by one point.

HJK got a chance to move to the top of the football Veikkausliiga in Sunday night’s late game as a guest of AC Oulu at the Raati stadium, and the team did.

KuPS drew earlier in the day, so the captain Miro Tenhon a header in the opening period of the game accompanied HJK to a 3–1 victory and a one-point lead in the series. He was responsible for HJK’s other two goals Tuomas Ollila.

“Overall, a good match from us. We hadn’t beaten AC Oulu in a couple of years, and Raatti in particular has been a difficult place for us,” Tenho commented.

“We had quite a lot of travel behind us, and we were in Helsinki at four in the morning on Friday and then we flew here again. Considering that, the performance was really good”, Tenho referred to HJK’s trip to Romania.

Paint was the third of the season for the 28-year-old topper, which is also his new record.

“I feel like I’ve gotten into better positions this season, and there are still games left.”

On Friday, AC Oulu showed the door to the head coach To Ricardo Duarte. After the coaching solution, the team got better from its frozen playing look recently, but in terms of results it was not enough against strong HJK.

Just a few weeks ago, the club from Oulu was in the medal fight, but as a result of the downward trend, even the place in the upper final series is seriously threatened.

In the last round of the regular season next Sunday, AC Oulu will face Inter as a guest. The fate of the last place in the upper final series will probably be decided in that game.