Football HJK took the lead with a really questionable penalty kick, Inter star Petteri Forsell was driven out

Inter-HJK is the only match in the Veikkausliiga on Tuesday.

HJK leads Inter in Turku in the second half with goals in the only match of 1–0 Veikkausliiga days.

The first half was fairly flat on the soft grass of Veritas Stadium, but eventually HJK received a gift that it did not leave unused.

The ball is passed straight through to the other end of the penalty area Matias Tammisen hand in their own penalty area, but the situation left much room for interpretation.

The situation is completely injury, and Tamminen’s hand was in a natural playing position with his thighs closed.

Referee Dennis Antamo however, did not hesitate but pointed immediately towards the penalty spot.

Bojan Radulović made no mistake, but shot firmly into the bottom corner past rightly guessed Walter Viitalan 41 minutes into the game.

In the second half, Inter’s star player Petteri Forsell was driven out after he took his second warning about beating Radulovic.