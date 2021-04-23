Football HJK supporters rushed to the Myyrmäki forest to encourage their own: “Yes, you have to come here”

The Helsinki Football Club received loud support, even though no tickets were sold to Myyrmäki Stadium.

HJK’s the women have started their National League season handsomely with two wins. The second match of the spring against Tikkurila Palloseura ended 0–2.

The match had to be played at Myyrmäki Stadium, as the grass field in Tikkurila is not yet in working order, and the artificial turf no longer meets the requirements of the main series.

Myyrmäki’s artificial turf did not enjoy much popularity among the players either, but the conditions were again satisfied.

Despite the inclement weather, seven brave HJK supporters had arrived to support their own. They watched the match from the rising forest at the end of the stadium.

“The weather made me think a couple of times, but yes we have to come here,” the fan group president Mikko said.

Several cyclists also stopped to watch the evening’s match, but didn’t dye in place for long.

Cold seemed to stiffen at least some of HJK’s supporters, but Mikko’s friend in the windbreaker denied the claim.

“I don’t have a cold, but the places are sore. I broke my back, ”he said twice. Ventilation of the paints had taken a hard time.

As a race day, smoked salmon salad was enjoyed in the auditorium. Food drinks were found from side to side.

At the edge of the forest, two elegant support sheets had been hung on their net fence, and blue-and-white scarves hung appropriately around the necks of the fans.

The group rounds out all HJK home and away matches, both in women and men.

After the women’s match, the fans will go to the sauna and prepare for Saturday’s men’s Veikkausliiga opening. In Töölö, the match is watched from a cliff between the roof structures of the Bolt Arena.

HJK’s Katariina Kosola and TiPS’s Elli-Noora Kainulainen fought for the ball.­

TiPS against HJK’s goals struck Vilma Hakala and Katariina Kosola. Hakala slipped and slithered in the wet grass.

The fan group was enthusiastic about the loud encouragement that echoed handsomely in the empty stadium.

“We have the best team in Finland – HJK, it’s HJK!”

Hakala also hit in the opening match of the season against JyPK. Kosola’s paint was a wonderful plunge butt, which will be reeled in composite videos for a long time.

Coach of HJK Jonne Kunnas said his team was in a good position 2 minutes into the game, but the visitors’ defense were able to clear the ball.

“Yes, that cry belongs on the field and I think the players will get the strength to push extra kilometers in front of the team,” Kunnas said.

“It can’t be more than happy that we have that kind of fan base to support the players. A warm thank you to them. ”

TiPS and HJK will continue through away matches next Sunday. TiPS challenges Ilves in Tampere and KuPS in HJK Kuopio.