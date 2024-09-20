Football | HJK suffered a bad setback – the championship is slipping away

Football|HJK drew in Vaasa and lost their grip on the Veikkausliiga championship.

VPS–HJK 1–1

Helsinki The football club’s championship hopes took a hard hit on Friday evening, when the team drew 1-1 as a guest of VPS.

The difference between HJK and the league leader KuPS is two points. HJK has three matches left in the league season and KuPS four.

“There is no giving up here. It’s not anymore [mestaruus] in your own hands, but everything is open. Now is the last time to start taking profits. Three games left, and we have to win them”, HJK’s captain Lucas Lingman said Ruudu in an interview.

HJK lost their lead in Vaasa, just like they had lost in their previous match against SJK.

“There are few wires [johtoasemat] melted this year. I can’t say why.”

VPS tried HJK’s goal in the first half, but was not accurate enough in his decision.

The match clock had ticked a little over half an hour, when we saw the difference in the teams’ finishing attempts.

First the home team Samu Alanko shot from a good position past HJK’s goal, and about a minute later at the other end of the field Lee Erwin hit HJK out of congestion.

HJK didn’t go hungry for another goal in the second half. The backup backfired in the 72nd minute.

The people of Vaasa Joonas Vahtera gave a corner kick and Samuel Lindeman was able to score the equalizer completely freely from the back post.

VPS got more shots from their goal and unleashed attacks on the away team’s goal. It seemed to take the lead in the 79th minute, when Vahtera was able to get in a cross from just in front of the goal, but HJK’s goalkeeper Thijmen Nijhuis stretched out for a great save.

At the end of the match, HJK no longer had the ability to create enough situations and score an important winning goal.

Friday night in the second betting league match, SJK won away from Haka with 3–0 goals.

SJK is in fourth place in the series, but thanks to their win, they are still fighting for medal positions.