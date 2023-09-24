Football | HJK stretched its series lead to four points after a roller-coaster night

HJK lost their two-goal lead, but beat SJK 3–2.

Winger Tuomas Ollilan a two-goal night and a striker Hassane Bandén accurate ranking took Helsinki Football Club with great strides towards the fourth consecutive Finnish championship.

HJK defeated Seinäjoki Jalkapalkerho 3–2 away from home and increased their league lead to four points.

There are three matches left to play in the Veikkausliiga’s upper final series, i.e. the championship series. Bandé scored the winning goal in the very last moments, in the second minute of extra time.

He did the preparatory work for the hit Nicholas Hämäläinen, who found Bandé who was free with his quality pass. Hämäläinen got the ball Bojan Radulovic after vertical running.

HJK built his first hit through the left wing after half an hour of play. Jukka Raitala found Anthony Olusanyawho continued Top for Keski.

Keskinen won in the duel Matej Hradeckya and sent a low cross into the goal, and no Ville Tikkanen managed to intercept a hard pass.

Ollila was allowed to place the ball in the SJK goal in peace, because Ibrahim Cisse forgot him behind his back.

The shot left a lot to be desired, but the end result was successful: the ball sank right at the foot of the left post of the SJK goal.

Another Ollila scored his goal from a penalty kick in the 48th minute, when Cisse had brought down Keskinen, who had broken into the goal area.

Keskinen still dodged Hradecky’s tackle, but stopped at Cisse’s reckless slide.

Ollila sunk his penalty kick with his stick, surely at the foot of the left post. SJK keeper Markus Uusitalo guessed the wrong corner in the situation.

The 23-year-old Ollila has now completed seven goals in this season’s Veikkausliiga. The third hit of the night and the eighth hit of the season fell to an offside whistle on Sunday.

Soon after this, SJK reduced the score to 1–2 Jaime Moreno with a penalty kick. Moreno got the penalty by falling after light contact and placed the ball in the middle of the goal.

Two minutes later, Moreno leveled the match with his header Murilo of concentration. SJK’s goals came in the 83rd and 85th minutes.

The SJK win was HJK’s eighth consecutive undefeated Veikkausliiga match.

HJK lost its last league game at the beginning of July at home to FC Lahti. The club has not lost at the OmaSp stadium yet.

HJK’s balance in the stadium opened in 2016 is murderous after ten league matches: nine wins and one draw with a goal difference of 22–6.

HJK plays its next Veikkausliiga match on Wednesday at home against FC Honka from Espoo. Honka is fourth in the series.

In October, the Club will first travel to visit Vaasa Palloseura, who are in high spirits and have won no less than 12 matches in a row.

The season ends on October 21 at the Bolt Arena in Töölö against Kuopio Palloseura. KuPS is second in the series and VPS is third.