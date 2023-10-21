Football | HJK sold their star player to Norway in the summer – now an additional bonus hit the coffers

Joanna Tynnilä gets to enjoy the Champions League group games in Branni’s shirt.

A top Joanna Tynnilä were hinge players of the HJK women’s league team this season until the end of the summer. In August, the club of the 21-year-old top player changed, when Norwegian SK Brann bought him into their ranks. Tynnilä had a three-year contract with HJK, so the club received a good compensation for the Tikkurila Palloseura product.

Brann won the Norwegian championship 2022 and this fall was involved in the Champions League qualifying phase. They were successful, as Brann won their group in the first qualifying stage and defeated Glasgow Rangers in the second qualifying stage with 6–0 on aggregate. 8,600 spectators had arrived at the Branni stadium to watch the second leg.

Joanna Tynnilä has been part of the Helmarie group since 2022.

Bergen’s trick was historic, as this was the first time that any Norwegian club advanced to the group stage of the Champions League.

“I wouldn’t have believed at the beginning of the season, when I was playing in Finland, that I would still reach this point this season. This is a dream come true”, Tynnilä told Ylen in the interview.

Block draw was performed on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. Brann ended up in the B group, where it will meet the Czech Slavia Prague, the Austrian St. Pölten and the successful French club Lyon. The Norwegian star plays in the latter Ada Hegerberg, so the match between Lyon and Brann is eagerly awaited in the land of the fjords. Especially when Branni is played by Hegerberg’s sister Andrine Hegerberg.

Hats were also thrown in the air in Helsinki because of Branni’s block position. When HJK sold Tynnilä to the Norwegian club in the summer, a clause was written into the contract for additional compensation if Brann makes it to the group stage of the Champions League.

A Finnish couple quickly established his place in Brann’s starting line-up and has been playing regularly since the beginning of September.

In Finland’s shirt, Tynnilä has played in girls’ national teams and made her debut in the women’s national team last year.