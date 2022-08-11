Football | HJK secured its place in the group stage of the European games – NK Maribor fell to the club’s feet

In the fall, HJK plays either in the group stage of the European League or the Conference League.

HJK–NK Maribor 1–0

Total goals 3–0

Helsinki On Thursday night, the football club confirmed its place in the group stage of the European games for the fourth time in the club’s history.

The matter was confirmed when HJK beat Slovenian NK Maribor in the third qualifying round of the European League 1–0 and advanced to the playoff round with 3–0 on aggregate.

The block stage slot is sealed Santeri Hostikkawho received a vertical pass From Lucas Lingman and sank his shot past the bottom right corner of Maribor’s goal Menno Bergsen’s.

The hit in the 54th minute took HJK to a three-goal runaway and killed Maribor’s dreams of winning a pair of matches. HJK was on its way to Europe, as Klubipääty sang after the lead goal.

Match pair in the end there was no ambiguity about the winner. The 16-time Slovenian champion, who arrived in Helsinki with his back against the wall, was completely unarmed at the Bolt Arena in Töölö.

A two-goal home win on Thursday was closer than a draw, but it started from a small angle Try Soir the shot hit the crossbar ten minutes before the final whistle.

HJK didn’t even suffer from the fact that by Malik Abubakar the shot was disallowed in the 33rd minute after quite light contact. The Ghanaian, who wears the name Malik on the back of his shirt, headed the ball into the goal from Hostika’s side stick.

HJK received Maribor at an opportune time, as “Vijoličast”‘s season has started poorly. After four matches, the defending champion is in the jumbo position of the Slovenian league with one win and three losses.

Next HJK will face Danish Silkeborg IF. The winner of the match pair gets a place in the Europa League, and the loser also gets to the group stage of the Conference League.

In the fall of 1998, HJK played in the Champions League, in the fall of 2014 in the Europa League and in the fall of 2021 in the Conference League.

The news is updated.