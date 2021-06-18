Football HJK scored a confusing goal in Veikkausliiga – “Pretty pretty finish, but in the wrong end”

HJK’s Dylan Murnane bombed the ball into the net.

HJK overthrew Ilves 2–1 and consolidated his position at the top of the Veikkausliiga. The people of Helsinki have already won seven matches in the tube.

For HJK, the match was the first of the season at home in front of the audience. There were no spectators until congestion, although audience restrictions have eased. Every second seat was on sale at the Bolt Arena, and not everyone had gone to the store.

Home team started the match like a storm. Filip Valenčičin the opening paint was one of the most handsome of the early period. Immediately after the eighth minute of play, the Slovenian bounced the ball with his left foot just to the top corner of Ilves goal.

If HJK’s 1-0 goal was stylish, Ilves’ handicap was mostly miserable.

Eric Oteng centered on the goal, and HJK’s defender Dylan Murnane placed the ball clinically in the lower corner of his goal. There were no opponents nearby, and the sequel intended for passing didn’t even go close to the feet of their own players.

The finish was a mind-boggling accomplishment in every way. The narrator of the match wondered Murnanen’s brain while HJK’s goalkeeper Jakob Tånnander lay on the grass in disbelief.

“Now, yes, it was the most confusing of my own paint I’ve ever seen. A pretty pretty finish, but to the wrong end,” the narrator said.

Ilves shot a target only once in 90 minutes.

HJK’s the winning goal was the responsibility of the Brazilian Jair, who played against his old club. Jair didn’t fan the goal at all, but raised his hand to regret the hit.

HJK will play their next match on Thursday against serial champion KTP. Ilves will face FC Inter on Wednesday.