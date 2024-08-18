Football | HJK roared over the series jumbo – the surprise name stirred the web

Football|Hassane Bande succeeded for the first time since April. The club drastically changed its lineup in the match.

The betting league series jumbo EIF has not been an easy task for HJK this season. HJK’s sovereign 3–0 victory required full work again on Sunday in Raasepori.

The previous meetings of the season were painful for the Club. In May in Helsinki, EIF fought for a draw point in a goalless match. In the Finnish Cup, HJK’s season ended after midsummer in Raasepor, when the game ended 0–0 again. EIF advanced after a penalty shootout.

After a goalless opening period, HJK were released from the torment by finishing their second and third goals of the season Hassane Bande. The last time Bande had hit the finish line was in April.

Bande completed the first of his goals in the 56th minute with a lateral free kick from the aftermath. Liam Moller delivered the ball Kevor Palumetsin to the head, whose butt was directed towards the EIF guard Ramilson Almeida. From Almeida’s hands, the ball was directed to the top bar and from there directly in front of Bande, who easily scored.

Another of Bande’s hits came in the 72nd minute, this time from a corner kick given by Möller. Bande rose to the highest position in the back area and surely put the ball into the net.

Möller scored the 3-0 goal ten minutes before the end. He smelled the playmaking intentions of the EIF defense and bluntly cut them off. Möller moved forward with Almeida and made no mistake.

Head coach of the club Toni Korkeakunnas had made a tough line-up solution for the match. Almost all of the players who started in Thursday’s Euro match in Montenegro had been replaced in Sunday’s starting line-up.

Among other things, being sidelined for a long time Daniel O’Shaughnessy got on the field for the first time this year and played 73 minutes.

HJK came second in an extremely even series. League leader KuPS beat Ilves 1–0 at home and remains at the top four points ahead of HJK. Two points away from the club are SJK and Ilves.

HJK’s season continues on Thursday in the Färsaari as a guest of Klaksvik in the Conference League qualifiers. In the Veikkausliiga, HJK will face Inter next Sunday in Helsinki.