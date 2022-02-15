Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Football HJK quotes Serbian striker Radulović from AIK in Stockholm

February 15, 2022
HJK has a call option in the agreement.

Helsinki

Striker Bojan Radulović plays in the ranks of the Helsinki Football Club with a loan agreement lasting until July. Radulović, 22, a Serbian but born in Spain, moved to Helsinki from AIK in Stockholm. HJK has a call option in the agreement.

“We’re getting Bojan just the kind of player we’ve been looking for: a big and strong main player who brings a new kind of threat to attacks with his strengths,” said HJK’s Director of Sports and Development. Miika Takkula in the bulletin.

At AIK, Radulović has played in the late summer of 2020, mainly as a substitute. Last season, he finished three goals in the Swedish Premier League in 26 matches.

Radulović arrived in Finland on Monday and admitted that he knew almost nothing about Finland or Helsinki before coming.

