Football HJK offered a tremendous drama to Seinäjoki: two goals overtime

HJK continues to lead the Veikkausliiga. The scoring goal was arranged by the team’s top pair.

SJK – HJK 0–2

HJK started his away match against SJK in Saturday’s Veikkausliiga match. The match expired in the third minute when Riku Riski hit the pole.

After that, the first half did not offer much to the sunny Seinäjoki, where the audience had also been allowed into the auditorium.

The second half seemed to be running for the same model, but after 90 minutes and a little over, HJK solved the match with two goals.

Extra time given by the referee in the second minute Daniel O’Shaughnessy gave a long throw in which the Miro Tenho pushed to the finish. It took two minutes to finish and the ball was back in SJK’s net: Filip Valenčič bait Anthony Olusanyalle, who placed a 2-0 victory for HJK in the bottom corner. The match also ended with this goal.

The thing is complete.