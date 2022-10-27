Friday, October 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | HJK needs a win against AS Roma, the situation is 0–0 – HS follows the game that started at 10 p.m

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in World Europe
0

HJK will play for the last time in this season’s Europa League at their home stadium.

Helsinki The football club will play its last home match in the Europa League on Thursday night against AS Roma. The match started at 10 p.m., and HS will follow the events of the match in the moment-by-moment tracking found below this article.

HJK is facing a must-win in the match, as AS Roma is the only team that HJK can pass. HJK has one point from four games, and the Romans are in four with two rounds of matches remaining. In the last round, HJK plays away against Spanish Real Betis.

#Football #HJK #win #Roma #situation #game #started #p.m

See also  Accelerated modernization - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sony division in London is creating new game for PS5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.