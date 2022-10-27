Football | HJK needs a win against AS Roma, the situation is 0–0 – HS follows the game that started at 10 p.m

HJK will play for the last time in this season’s Europa League at their home stadium.

Helsinki The football club will play its last home match in the Europa League on Thursday night against AS Roma. The match started at 10 p.m., and HS will follow the events of the match in the moment-by-moment tracking found below this article.

HJK is facing a must-win in the match, as AS Roma is the only team that HJK can pass. HJK has one point from four games, and the Romans are in four with two rounds of matches remaining. In the last round, HJK plays away against Spanish Real Betis.