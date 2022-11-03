Friday, November 4, 2022
Football | HJK meets Real Betis in the Europa League: HS follows the game starting at 10 p.m

November 3, 2022
HJK lost its chance for a further place last week.

Helsinki Football Club’s season in this season’s Europa League ends on Thursday evening. The Spanish club Real Betis will face off in the last round match.

HS follows the match in the tracking found below this article. The match in Seville starts at 22:00.

HJK lost their chance for the next place last week after losing at home to AS Roma. Betis has collected 13 points before tonight’s struggle and secured the group victory.

HJK published their starting line-up on their Twitter account. Perparim Hetemaj and Casper Terho are on the sidelines from tonight’s game due to illness.

