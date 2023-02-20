Football | HJK loaned Johannes Yli-Koko, 21, to the Irish club

HJK midfielder Johannes Yli-Kokko will play in the Irish league at least until the end of July.

The betting league reigning champions Helsinki Football Club announced on Monday that they have loaned a midfielder Johannes Yli-Kokon21, to Irish club Dundalk FC.

The loan is valid until the end of July, and according to HJK, after that, both clubs have the opportunity to review the situation for the rest of the season. Yli-Koko’s contract at HJK continues until the end of 2024.

The new season has recently started in Ireland and Dundalk drew in their first game.

Yli-Kokko debuted in the Veikkausliiga last season. He played 15 matches, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Dundalk have won the All-Ireland Football Championship 14 times in total, with five in the 2000s. The most recent championship is from 2019.