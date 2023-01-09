Football | HJK is testing a Swedish topper from Umeå

HJK invited the Swedish coach to get to know the Helsinki club.

The betting league reigning champions HJK have called up the Swedish winger by Rasmus Andersson to get to know the Helsinki club. Andersson is HJK’s guest this week.

Umeå FC, which plays in Sweden’s third league level, says that HJK has invited 19-year-old Andersson to get to know the Helsinki club. Umeå FC says that the club has accepted the familiarization trip.

“It was probably only a matter of time until a bigger club contacted Rasmus. We see the trip as a good opportunity for him to get to know such an environment”, Umeå FC’s director of sports Adam Chennouf said on the club’s website.

HJK’s representative team started training after the epiphany. In the first practice game of the year, the team will play against Haka on Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm in Töölö on the Sahara field.

