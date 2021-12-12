Football HJK is responsible for the club’s writing on the social responsibility of the club: We strive for better

Tommi Nieminen highlighted HJK’s activities in the Risk and Sparv cases.

Helsinki The football club is the responsibility of the HS supplier Tommi Nieminen to the column “Hys, hys says HJK” published on Sunday, December 12, in which Nieminen calls the Club’s activities as a carrier of social responsibility and says that the club has forgotten its active players Riku Riskin and Tim Sparvin.

The risk rose to big news in the football world in January 2019, when he dropped out of the A-national team camp and competition trip to Qatar, citing ethical reasons and values.

HJK grant in its replythat the club could have taken better and wider account of the Fifpro Player Voice award received by Sparvi.

In his extensive article, Sparv wrote about preparations for the World Cup in Qatar and the conditions of those working at the stadiums being built there. Prior to writing, Sparv had talked to several of them.

“While the opportunities for influence on global human rights issues are often challenging, it’s great that our twins have enabled ever-increasing dialogue. It is more than valuable and welcome, ”say the chairman of the board of HJK ​​ry Kimmo J. Lipponen and the CEO Aki Riihilahti.

In their long letter, they present extensively the social actions taken by the HJK, which emphasize equality, such as gender equality and the integration of immigrants.

“At HJK, however, we have focused our responsibility on our actions, especially at the national (field) level, because we feel that this is the area where we have the greatest weight and the opportunity to influence.”

In addition HJK says that it is participating in the Don’t Break Sports campaign, among other things. The club aims to be carbon neutral by 2025. HJK calculates that the economic return to society would increase to more than 35 million euros annually.

“In addition to the above, we naturally also sign the Risk and Sparv statements, which we are proud of and which we have supported. We have not deliberately, let alone feared ‘many of Uefa’s over-politicized outbursts’, left things out even more dramatically. ”

In their letter, the HJK leaders conclude briefly: “Thank you for the‘ remark ’and we are working for the better!”