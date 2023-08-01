Football | HJK is playing for big things in Norway – a place in the group stage of the European games can already be secured in Molde

If HJK ​​wins their pair of matches against Molde FK, they will surely play at least in the group stage of the Conference League.

Helsinki On Wednesday night, the football club will play in Norway for access to both the third qualifying round of the Champions League and a sure place in the group stage in Europe.

HJK beat Molde FK last week 1-0, when Top Middle flashed his speed and broke away to score at the end of his long run Atomu Tanaka vertical feed.

The result knew that a win or a draw in Molde would guarantee the Club a win in a pair of matches. After the loss of a goal, there would be overtime, officially called an overtime match.

If HJK wins its pair of matches against Molde, it will face either Swedish BK Häcken or Faroese KÍ Klaksvík in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

The opening part of the pair of matches played in Klaksvík last week ended 0-0.

A place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League would also mean that HJK would play at least in the group stage of the Conference League in the fall.

With a win in the third round, the games would continue in the playoff phase of the Champions League and after that in either the Champions League or the Europa League.

With a loss, the journey would continue to the knockout round of the Europa League qualifiers. Its winners enter the group stage of the Europa League and the losers of the Conference League.

HJK’s Pyry Soiri (right) succeeded last week against Martin Linnes of Molde.

Provided HJK loses its pair of matches against Molde, its games would continue in the third qualifying round of the Europa League against another team relegated from the Champions League.

The opponent would be the loser of the Raków Częstochowa–Qarabağ FK match. Raków is a Polish team and Qarabağ an Azerbaijani team.

Raków won the opening part of the pair of matches played in Częstochowa last week with a score of 3–2.

A win over Raków or Qarabağ would lead to the playoff round and from there to the Europa League or Conference League groups.

If HJK ​​loses to both Molde and Raków or Qarabağ, it would still have a chance to qualify for the Eurogroups in the Conference League playoff round.

HJK’s Lucas Lingman (left) and Molde’s Emil Breivik had a tough race for the ball last week.

The third using the opportunity, i.e. winning the Conference League playoff round, would mean a place in the Conference League group stage.

The third pair of lost matches in a row would finally end the European games from this summer. One win in a pair of matches at any stage would take HJK to the Euro groups again.

This underlines the importance of both winning the Finnish championship and succeeding in the first qualifying round of the Champions League: the first place in the Veikkausliiga gets three chances to advance to the group stage after making it through the opening round.

The difference is big with last season’s silver medalist and Finnish Cup winner Kuopio Palloseura, who started the Conference League qualifiers from the second round.

KuPS must win three pairs of matches, and already the first lost pair of matches ends the European games. KuPS lost the opening part of the second qualifying round away to Northern Ireland’s Derry City 1–2.

HJK has played in the group stage of the Champions League in 1998, in the group stage of the Europa League in 2014 and 2022, and in the group stage of the Conference League in 2021.

Molde FK–HJK on Wednesday, August 2 at 8 p.m. The match can be watched via paid HJK TV.