Football|Aapo Halme was HJK’s hero on Sunday in Mariehamn.

Sunday round

IFK Mariehamn–HJK 1–2 (1–1)

Gnistan–EIF 1–2 (0–1)

Others while the top clubs of the football league are fighting, the men of the Helsinki Football Club are running at a winning pace. HJK picked up their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday from their trip to Åland. HJK defeated IFK Mariehamn with a score of 2–1.

The visitors took a 1–0 lead already in the sixth minute of the game against Mariehamn by Michael Fonselli own goal, but Adam Larsson leveled the situation during the first half.

He was about to complete HJK’s winning goal in the 64th minute Diogo Tomasin after the main ball won, another topper Aapo Halmefor whom the hit was the first of the season and the third of his 50-game league career.

“Fortunately, we got the winning goal in the second half. Otherwise, there were too many ball losses and weak decisions after the break. It would have been possible to keep the ball much more”, commented the HJK goalkeeper, who saved the first league match of the season and only the fifth of his career Niki Mäenpää39.

Halme, who grew up in Espoo, spent almost five years in England. There, the net swung at England’s second-highest league level four times.

Halme, 26, was in the league lineup for the first time a decade ago in Espoo club Honga. On an island slightly larger than Sunday, Halme wore the shirts of Leeds and Barnsley in 2017–22. The goal account was opened in the colors of Leeds in the FA Cup match against Queens Park Rangers.

In the domestic league, Halme has so far managed to score in Jyväskylä, Valkeakoski and Maarianhamina, so HJK supporters are still waiting for the 193-centimeter central defender’s first hit in a home game.