KuPS has a tight grip on HJK in mutual games.

The betting league the biggest championship favorite Helsinki Football Club lost its opening game of the league season for the first time in more than a decade, when Kuopio Palloseura defeated the Club at home 3–1 (1–0).

“A very difficult match. KuPS pressed very well and was good in duels”, who finished HJK's only goal David Ezeh comment.

KuPS's first two hits were scored Clinton Antwin from inward corner kicks from the right wing. The hosts' third was sunk Petteri Pennanen.

HJK's own player scored in the 25th minute to make it 1-0 Anthony Olusanya from the arm.

Jesse Öst saved two high-quality free kicks in the first half, but he was unable to stop the unlucky kick while playing deep on the goal line.

In the 2–0 hit that occurred in the 67th minute, Öst was nowhere near making a save. Forgotten alone in front of the goal Saku Savolainen was able to push into Antwi's corner completely freely.

Paul Adeniran Ogunkoya of KuPS and Noah Pallas of HJK.

The seal KuPS's victory was scored by captain Pennanen, who sunk his shot from the outside into the HJK goal through the top bar by Axel Vidjeskog from the pass in the 77th minute.

Before Saturday, HJK last lost its opening game of the season on May 6, 2011, when Turku Palloseura defeated the club 2–0. HJK started the next 12 seasons victoriously.

Having won the previous four Finnish championships, HJK has now not beaten KuPS in ten matches in the Veikkausliiga. The club's previous win in mutual league games is in August 2020, after which HJK has received only six draws from KuPS.

18-year-old Ezeh scored the first Veikkausliiga hit of his career in Kuopio. He continued by Lucas Lingman corner in the goal in the eighth minute of extra time.

“I put the ball in the goal, but I thought it was disallowed or something when there were no sounds. It was very quiet here”, said Ezeh, who quickly ran to the center circle with the ball under his arm.

“Unfortunately, time ran out. A little narrowing was done too late.”

Ezeh had time to be on the field only a few minutes before the hit. His goal is to play as much as possible this season – and of course to score goals.

“That's probably the goal of all attackers. Of course, it's a big disappointment now, but I'm really happy that I scored a goal. It will certainly help in future games as well,” he believed.

HJK will play its next match on Thursday, April 11, against FC Lahti.

“Yes, here we go to the Lahti game with a positive attitude. We can be angry now, but we have to focus on the next match,” Ezeh said.

“However, this was only one game, so it won't decide this season.”