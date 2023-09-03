Sunday, September 3, 2023
Football | HJK got rid of the euro drug slowly – the battle for the top started with the burning of HIFK’s sheet

September 3, 2023
HJK and KuPS meet at Bolt Arena.

HJK’s and KuPS’s battle for the top is after the first half in a 1-1 situation at the Bolt-arena in Helsinki. KuPS started sharply, but HJK gradually got rid of the Euro drug Veikkausliiga.

In the match, it will be decided which of the teams will go to the next series called the championship series from the top spot.

The opening goal of the match was scored in the 14th minute by KuPS. After the sideline, there was almost a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, but it turned out to be a suitable bounce For Axel Vidjeskogwho put the ball into the net through the top tube of HJK’s goal.

Ten minutes later Jake Jervis was able to try from about seven meters, but the footmarks were not quite right for the cross from the wing. The ball continued its journey from Jervis’ buttons over the sideline.

KuPS also created other reasonable scoring chances in the opening half, which HJK survived mainly due to KuPS’s poor finishing.

HJK got their first scoring opportunity in the 28th minute. About the aftermath of the corner Lucas Lingman bait To Tomas Ollilabut the shot missed from about five meters and went to the KuPS goalkeeper to Johannes Kreidl.

Finally at the very end of the first half Matti Peltola was free to score a 1–1 equalizer for HJK.

The match after the start, HIFK’s Stadin kingit sheet was brought up upside down in Klubipäädy. Next, torches were lit at the end, and the sheet was burned.

The announcer recited the usual litany of potential punishments. If, again, the result is that the Klubipääty is closed in a couple of matches and the fooling group is placed in the main stand in those matches, the end result will only be the screams of the torch types “Haista vitu Palloliitto”.

The story will be completed after the match is over.

