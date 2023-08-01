Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Football | HJK goalkeeper Dejan Iliev’s season ended with a bad injury

August 1, 2023
From the victorious SJK match on Saturday, there was really bad news for HJK on Monday.

Champions League HJK, which continues the qualifiers on Wednesday, says that the goalkeeper Dejan Iliev, 28, the season has ended as a result of a bad injury. The goalkeeper of North Macedonia’s national team injured his elbow in Saturday’s match against SJK, and on Monday it was found out that the arm has to be operated.

“I’m really sorry to say that I hurt my elbow in our last game. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery to repair the damaged tendon and ligament. Due to the injury, I am on the sidelines from all games until the end of the season,” Iliev said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, HJK will travel to Molde, Norway, for the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League. You will start the match as a goalkeeper duo Jesse Öst and Alex Ramulawho replaced the injured Iliev in the goal on Saturday.

See also  Blinken to visit Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

HJK goes into the second leg with a 1–0 lead.


