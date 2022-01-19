Football HJK gets loan goalkeeper from Celtic – Conor Hazard, 23, will play in next season’s Veikkausliiga

HJK will continue its line of foreign goalkeepers by quoting Celtic FC and the Northern Ireland national team goalkeeper for the coming season.

Veikkausliiga the reigning champion has signed a loan agreement for Celtic FC’s goalkeeper Conor Hazardista, 23, who will play for the HJK goalkeeper in the 2022 season.

According to Hazard, the loan agreement is a great opportunity for him to show his skills.

“It is an honor to be in such a great company. The club has tough goals for this year. I can hardly wait for Malta to get started, ”says Hazard.

Hazard, a goalkeeper for the Northern Ireland national team, transferred to Celtic Junior Academy from Cliftonville Football & Atheltic Club in 2014. As a Celtic player, he has played on loan agreements at Falkirk FC, Partick Thistle FC and most recently Dundee FC from 2019-20.

Hazard has played in Celtic’s shirt in five matches in the Scottish Premier League in 2021-21 and in the Scottish Cup final in 2020, when Celtic won the Hearts after the penalty shots.

In the Northern Ireland national team, Hazard made his debut in 2018 and has been on the team ever since.

Conor Hazard’s long-term goal is to become Celtic FC’s number one goalkeeper. The loan agreement with HJK serves this purpose excellently.

“This is a good move for Conor. He’s getting a good chance to get playing time, and I’m sure he’ll stick to it for the coming season. We believe that HJK Helsinki is a great environment for him ”, Ange Postecoglou says HJK in a press release.