Football | HJK forges millions of euros again – this is how the renewed Conference League is played

Football|The draw for the league stage of the conference league will take place today, Friday. HJK’s possible opponents include Chelsea, Fiorentina and Djurgården.

HJK scored his most important goals of the season, at least financially, on Thursday night in the closing moments of the last match of the Conference League playoff stage.

In the end, HJK won 4–3 on aggregate against KÍ Klaksvík from Faroe Islands and continues to the league stage of the reformed Conference League.

The Conference League, as well as the Champions League and the Europa League, were renewed for this season. There is no division into groups anymore, but opponents are drawn from the draw baskets for the teams, which they will face once.

In addition, the name of the Conference League was shortened: the word Europe was dropped.

In the Champions League and the Europa League, each team plays eight matches during the autumn and the beginning of the year, but in the Conference League there are six matches, as before in the group stage.

The difference is that now HJK will face six different teams, three in home matches at the Bolt Arena and three in away matches.

At the end of the league phase, the teams ranked 1–8 continue directly to the quarterfinals.

Those who finished in places 9–24 play an extra playoff round and the winners of the match pairs make it to the quarterfinals. From positions 25 to 36, the matches end in the league phase.

Cook HJK can meet or can’t meet when the draw is held today, Friday, from 3:30 p.m.?

The teams have been placed in six draw baskets and HJK has ended up in the third basket thanks to its good European success, which means the team has already played in the group stage of either the Europa League or the Conference League for several seasons. HJK gets one opponent from all but the triple basket.

With HJK in the third basket are SK Rapid from Austria, AC Omonia from Cyprus, Vitória SC from Portugal, FC Astana from Kazakhstan and NK Olimpija Ljubljana from Slovenia. HJK will not face these teams in the league stage.

Instead potential opponents are from the first basket are, among others, Chelsea, FC København and Fiorentina. In the second basket, you can find, among others, Djurgården, who knocked out Ilves.

The basket of six includes, for example, Belarusian FK Dinamo Minsk, which has played its home match in Hungary.

The league phase starts on October 3. The last round will be played on December 19.

Although the league draw is today on Friday, more detailed match kick-off times and dates will be announced tomorrow, Saturday.

In the conference league HJK forges millions of euros. Access to the league stage already guarantees 3.17 million euros.

In addition, there will be bonuses from the games. You get 400,000 euros for a win and 133,000 euros for a draw.

The conference league draw can be followed on the website of the European Football Association (Uefa) or Viaplay.