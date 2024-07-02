Football | HJK finally gets the mortar they want in the attack – Lee Erwin arrived in Finland

Football|The Veikkausliiga goal king will probably sign a contract with HJK.

The betting league goal king of the 2022 season Lee Erwin, 30, has arrived in Finland at the beginning of the week, according to the delivery. It knows with great certainty that the Scottish striker is negotiating a contract with Veikkausliiga and HJK.

The 188-centimeter Scottish striker played the 2022 Veikkausliiga season in FC Haka and won the goal crown with 20 goals. He has since played in the Lebanese league for Al-Ahed, where he scored 18 goals in 38 matches.

MTV reported in February that Erwin would transfer to HJK in the summer. Originally, Erwin was supposed to transfer to HJK already in the spring, but then the transfer fell through as Al-Ahed continued to play in the Asian Cup in the spring.

Earlier in his career, Erwin has played in the Scottish league, the English Championship and in England’s third league level, League One.

If HJK ​​signs the long-awaited contract with Erwin, HJK will have at least five top players available when the July match rush with European games begins.

HJK’s number one striker in the early season has been a loan player from Crystal Palace Luke Plange, 21, who has scored six goals in the league. In addition to him, Finnish players have also played as attackers Anthony Olusanya24, and David Ezeh18. Kai Meriluoton21, the loan deal in Poland ended a little while ago, and he also joined HJK’s strength on Monday.

HJK, which leads the Veikkausliiga, currently has 30 contracted players in its representative team group.