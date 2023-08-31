Football | HJK fights for a place in the European games against Farul – HS follows

The European games of the loser of the match pair are over for this season.

Helsinki The football club will play on Thursday for a place in the Conference League group stage. HJK will face Romanian champion Farul Constanţa on their home field. The match starts at 19:00.

HS will follow the match in the tracking below this story.

The club goes into the game as a chaser, as the Romanian team was better in the first meeting of the teams by a score of 2–1.

The European games of the loser of the match pair are over for this season. The winner is decided based on total goals.

HJK published their starting line-up for the match on Twitter under the match.