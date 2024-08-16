Football | HJK failed in Montenegro – this is how the head coach commented

Football|HJK advanced in the Conference League by defeating FK Decic after the Penalty Shootout.

HJK advanced to the final qualifying round of the Football Conference League from a match against FK Decic from Montenegro.

The next place was secured in the penalty shootout with the result 4–3. The actual playing time of the match ended with Decic leading 2–1, and after a goalless overtime match, the winner was decided by penalty kicks.

Even the comma race was in danger of turning into a loss for the Club, when Lucas Lingman and Kai Meriluoto failed in their attempts. HJK’s Liam Moller leveled the penalty shootout at 3–3 and the goalkeeper Thijmen Nijhuis became the hero of the match when he saved Decic By Jonathan Dresaj I bet.

HJK’s continuation place was sealed Kevor Palumetsin successful shot.

“The biggest thing is that we will be in the future. It really means a lot to me how the team believed, even though they scored an own goal in the last minute. The players raised their profile nicely and carried the team. It was like doing things together, having fun and supporting others. At no point did we give up, even though everything hurt,” HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnas comment on the club on the website.

Home team took a 1–0 lead in the 26th minute of the match when Ian Puleio scored the first goal of the match.

HJK’s Luke Plange equalized with a handsome move in the 43rd minute of the match. Alen Masovic gave the home team a 2–1 lead with just over a minute left in extra time.

Masovic’s goal still went to VAR inspection, but after several minutes of review, the goal was accepted.

In the final round of the qualifiers, HJK will meet Faroe Islands’ KI Klaksvik. The first leg will be played away on August 22. The second leg will be played in Helsinki on August 29.

“That feeling and faith will carry us in the future. The fact that you concede a goal in the last minute of the match and are in a penalty shootout with two goals down. Yes, this will certainly carry us mentally for a long time”, predicts Korkeakunnas.