Football | HJK experienced a shock start but leveled up with a great goal before the break in Montenegro

Football|Luke Plange saved HJK’s lead in a pair of matches before the break with his wonderful goal.

HJK found himself in a difficult situation in the away match in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, when the home team FK Dečić took the lead in the 26th minute.

For a long time, HJK seemed to be playing a really weak period, but managed to level three minutes before the break. Luke Plange shot the ball from twenty meters to the back corner of the goal.

The opening goal of the match came from HJK’s point of view, unfortunately, from a small mistake. Santeri Hostikan after the fall Aapo Halme lost the ball, and FK Dečić’s Argentinian player Ian Puleio was able to take advantage of the gift. Puleio advanced towards the goal and accurately shot the ball into the goal past HJK’s Dutch goalkeeper of Thijmen Nijhuis. At the same time, FK Dečić leveled the match at 1-1 before Plange cleared the shot and put HJK back in the lead on aggregate goals.

For the first time, the home team was close to the goal in the 8th minute, when the Montenegrins created a scoring opportunity from the left side. The home team’s player got a header in front of the goal, but the header went straight towards Nijhuis.

HJK went into the second leg with exactly the same starting line-up as in the home match a week ago, which ended in a 1–0 victory. During the first half hour, HJK had only one goal-scoring attempt, and even that didn’t go towards the goal.

The match will be played at FK Sutjeska’s home stadium in Nikšić, 60 kilometers from the capital Podgorica. The away match could not be played at FK Dečić’s own home stadium in the small town of Tuzi with a few thousand inhabitants, nor in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

