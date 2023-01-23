Football | HJK doubled the value of their team – one of the key factors is the Swedish poker genius

Three the disastrous result a year ago forced HJK to make changes that have since brought a lot of success. HJK’s 2019 season ended in disappointment and in fifth place in the Veikkausliiga. Chairman Olli-Pekka Lyytikäinen stated at the time that player recruitment “went in the wrong direction”.

Sports director of HJK Miika Takkula after the 2019 season, draw up a plan on how to secure HJK’s sporting success. Three years later, he can say that the plan succeeded.

In the last three years, HJK has won three Finnish championships and twice reached the European club team competitions from the qualifiers to the group stage of the competitions, first in the Conference League and then in the Europa League.

“We did [2019] a really wide-ranging analysis of where we are and what we need to do so that we have a national competitive advantage and competitiveness in international competitions”, says Miika Takkula in HJK’s hall at the Bolt arena.

At the time of the interview, there are 24 players on the field in training for the representative team. January is the time to look for young players, and there are a few young players from HJK Klubi 04 in training, such as David Ezeh16, and Oliver Pettersson19, who are aiming for a place in the representative team.

HJK’s new Greek midfielder Georgios Kanellopoulos (center) in training for the representative team.

Today, young players have slightly better chances of getting into the representative team due to the plan drawn up three years ago.

“When we started the 2020 season, our goal was to maximize sporting success in the long term: win the Finnish championship and succeed in the new European competition model. At the same time, we wanted to develop the team structure a little younger, so that we could increase the team’s market value.”

“ “I presented HJK with a way for HJK to get the most out of its income.”

HJK acquired 19-year-old Topi Keskinen Mikkeli from Palloilijos.

Sports management decided that the club needed a player monitoring department and a performance unit, which is responsible for the club’s physical training. These became Takkula’s responsibility.

HJK hired player observers and data analysts, one of whom was Swedish Lukas Berglund, who was better known as a poker pro. In 2011, Berglund became the all-time youngest winner on the World Poker tour when he won the Barcelona event and 206,000 euros in prize money at the age of 18.

Berglund left the Poker tables a few years ago and offered his analyst talents to football clubs, first in Sweden and in Finland to HJK. Takkula thought that he had studied business economics and statistics from Berglund’s ideas.

According to Berglund, there are similarities between football and poker.

“It’s about maximizing the chances of winning with the hand you’ve been dealt,” says Berglund by phone from Stockholm.

He works for HJK mainly remotely, but visits Finland several times a year.

“I presented HJK with a way in which HJK could get the most out of its income. The purpose was to maximize athletic performance and maximize financial results. That has happened.”

Berglund did a comparative analysis for HJK on which clubs overperform in Europe compared to their financial situation.

“There is no shortcut to success, but the longer-term perspective must be kept in mind in all decisions. You should not only think about how a single decision will affect Saturday’s game, but also how the decision will affect Saturday five years from now,” says Berglund.

“ “Our goal is to find the most suitable players.”

Goalkeeper Jesse Öst moved to HJK from Seinäjoki Football Club.

Based on Berglund’s analysis, HJK chose Midtjylland from Denmark and Bodø/Glimt from Norway as reference clubs. Both reference clubs regularly strive to win the national championship, but also to succeed in European club team competitions and develop young players.

Takkula says that in the 2020 season the average age of the team was 28 years, the following season 26.6 and last season 26.2.

“Young people under the age of 26 have played more, which has increased the team’s market value,” says Takkula.

To the team the market value uses the indicative values ​​given by the Transfermarkt website as a measure. According to them, the value of HJK’s team has increased from four million euros to 7.2 million euros since January 2020. Last summer, the market value of the entire team dropped by ten million euros. Since then, players have left the team and been sold.

In building the team, Takkula has used a so-called depth map, which looks at which players are available for each position now and in the future. In the current depth chart, the youngest players are born in 2007.

Berglund has analyzed what kind of players HJK has invested in in recent years. Players are divided into growth players, value players, older players or cost players. Players belonging to the last group are wasteful investments for one reason or another.

With the help of Berglund, HJK has calculated a contribution-output calculation for the players, which is determined according to the players’ salary and their performance in the game. It tells whether the club has received value for the salary it paid.

“Outsiders may wonder why we don’t have certain types of players with certain types of resumes. Our goal is to find the most suitable players who can play in international competition and at the same time, of course, in the Veikkausliiga”, says Takkula.

Takkula was responsible for a large area of ​​responsibility for three years, and now his workload has been lightened. He still leads the player monitoring team, but the main responsibility for the acquisition of adult players and foreign players is the head of the player monitoring team Henri Määttä.

Määttä has previously worked at HIFK as a sports director and at KuPS as a player coordinator. In addition to Määtä and Berglund, the player observation group includes a Frenchman Simon Garnier.

Määttä tells how player recruitment at HJK is nowadays largely based on statistical information available from the players’ games.

“If previously players were acquired based on who was available and offered, we no longer operate that way. We try to find the best possible recruit for us. We base recruitment on the player’s data,” Määttä says.

“It’s been great to notice how the players’ agents have been interested in how we found a certain player.”

Of the successful a good example of the acquisition is last season’s number one goalkeeper Conor Hazardwho was loaned from Celtic.

“The coaching staff wanted a good goalkeeper who is good at saving. The goalkeeper had to be able to open the game with short passes, but we also wanted the goalkeeper to be a threat to the opponents with long kicks.”

“ “The better we study the player’s background in addition to the data, the better we get successes.”

HJK head coach Toni Koskela instructed the players in training.

“Hazard was a goalkeeper found by data, who was acquired above all for the European games, where we had to open more with long kicks.”

Hazard returned to Celtic after his loan. Even at this moment, the player observation group is screening a new goalkeeper for HJK from hundreds and dozens of possible goalkeepers.

“The better we study the player’s background in addition to the data, the better we get successes,” says Määttä.

Based on Määtä’s story, the team may still change a little. In addition to the goalkeeper, there is one offensive player in the search for the starting position. An extension contract is still being negotiated with some of the players from last season. In addition, HJK has received offers for both offensive and defensive players.

“We have a really good situation in the team at the moment.”

HJK starts on Friday with a Liigacup match against IFK Mariehamn in Tali hall at 15:00. Ruutu.fi will show the match.