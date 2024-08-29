Football | HJK did it – stretched to victory and continues in the European games

Football|Kí Klaksvík’s European games ended with HJK’s victory celebration.

Helsinki The football club did a great trick and pulled away to win in the very last moments at their home arena in Helsinki’s Töölö.

Kí Klaksvík from the Faroe Islands led HJK to the start of the second period of the last qualifying round of the Conference League 1–0. At the very last minute, HJK scored the equalizing goal, when Diogo Tomas poked the ball into the net around 90 minutes.

A moment after that Lee Erwin hit the ball into the net in overtime and HJK took a 2–1 lead. There were no more goals in extra time, so HJK got an incredibly nice win in front of the home crowd.

In a merciless battle, HJK did everything and is the team that, after Thursday night’s game, will continue the European games, as Klaksvík’s European journey came to an end this year.

Decisive the match started with a tie after the opening part in the Faroe Islands ended 2-2 a week ago.

The first 45 minutes were intense, but goalless at the Bolt Arena. At the beginning of the second half, the people of Färsaare took the lead, when Árni Fredriksberg managed to float the ball into the goal.

However, HJK was given hope by a shower command from the people of Färsaare. After the VAR check, a topper from the visitors Cédric Yambéré got a red card for an ugly tackle.

Klaksvík’s Cédric Yambéré received a red card in the second period of the match against HJK.

HJK’s Diogo Tomas tied the match.

Diogo Tomas and Georgios Kanellopoulos celebrate the equalizer.

In play there were enough ugly situations. A bad clash was seen in the early part of the match when Lee Erwin and Liam Moller bumped into each other. Klaksvík’s player pushed Möller under a hard running Erwin.

Both hurt themselves in the situation and for a while it looked bad. Möller was on the surface of the field for a long time and held his side. However, both were able to continue.

HJK will continue playing in the renewed league phase of the Conference League, which will be played from the beginning of October until December 19.