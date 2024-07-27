Football | HJK continues at the top of the Veikkausliiga – AC Oulu’s captain was injured

Football|HJK kept AC Oulu scoreless.

HJK continues to be at the top of the men’s football league when, after overcoming difficulties, it beat AC Oulu on its green on Saturday 3–0. In the stands of the club’s arena, more than 6,100 spectators witnessed the turn of the struggle in favor of the hosts thanks to the free kick goals that gave them a 2–0 lead.

“Good win. It always warms the heart to get a good result. Very important three points at this stage of the season”, the captain of HJK Lucas Lingman your list.

The Helsinki team was almost decisively successful with the chalk lines of the opening period. The hosts Diogo Tomas butt from the crouch 45+4. with a minute from the back post Calum Ward’s blocked Lingman’s free kick into the goal.

After the ketchup bottle was opened, there were no people from Oulu to stop the Helsinki roller coaster, especially when Santeri Hostikka shot the vapar from just over 20 meters into the bottom corner unresistingly.

The hosts’ game became even more free, so that the Club’s Scottish striker also Lee Erwin registered a hit in the third game in a row.

AC for Oulu The visit to Helsinki turned out to be boring. Team captain Niklas Jokelainen seemed to hurt his leg and was replaced from the field already in the 23rd minute.