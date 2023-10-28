Football | HJK confirmed that they will change their coach after the season

Sanoma told about HJK’s coach change on Friday.

Four Helsinki Football Club, which won consecutive Finnish football championships confirmed on Saturday that he will change the head coach after this season.

Current HJK pilot Toni Korkeakunnas according to HJK, received information about the matter on Monday from the club management. The team heard about it from Korkeakunnas on Thursday in Frankfurt after HJK had lost to Eintracht in the Conference League with crushing numbers 0-6.

The sources of the message confirmed HJK’s coach change already on Friday. Be the first to report on it MTV.

Korkeakunnas compensated Toni Koskelan At the helm of HJK ​​in July and led the team both to the Finnish champion and to the group stage of the European competition.

Korkeakunnas will coach HJK in the remaining matches of the Conference League group stage. Next year, he will continue his work in the Huuhkajie coaching team.

HJK will announce the name of its future head coach later.